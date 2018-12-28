UConn asks federal court to dismiss Ollie complaint

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut is asking a federal judge to dismiss a complaint filed by former basketball coach Kevin Ollie, who claims his firing was in part racially motivated.

In documents filed Thursday, the school argues, among other things, that the federal court doesn't have jurisdiction and that Ollie doesn't make a specific claim under federal law. It also says the former coach never notified the school he planned to bring the complaint.

UConn fired Ollie in March, citing NCAA violations, allowing the school to forgo paying him $10 million left on his contract.

Ollie argues he was treated differently from former coach Jim Calhoun, who wasn't fired after being penalized for recruiting violations. Ollie also says that the university has illegally tried to deter him from filing a racial discrimination complaint.