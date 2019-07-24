The Latest: Pac-12 title game moving to Vegas in 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on Pac-12 media day (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

The Pac-12 will move its football championship game to Las Vegas in 2020 and 2021.

Commissioner Larry Scott announced the decision Wednesday at the start of Pac-12 media day in Hollywood.

The league title game has been played at Levi's Stadium in suburban Santa Clara, California, since 2014. The event has struggled for solid attendance in the past half-decade, including a noticeably empty stadium for Washington's win over Utah last year.

After the upcoming season, the game will move to party-friendly Las Vegas and the Raiders' new stadium, which is still under construction just west of the Strip.

The Pac-12 men's basketball tournament has been played in Las Vegas since 2013, and conference leaders have credited the move with boosting attendance.

8:40 a.m.

Utah has been selected as the favorite to win the Pac-12 in the annual preseason poll of media members.

The Utes and Oregon were tabbed to win their respective league divisions in the poll released Wednesday before the conference's media day in Hollywood.

Utah received 12 of 35 votes to win the Pac-12 for the first time since joining the conference in 2011. Oregon received 11 votes and defending champion Washington had 10.

Oregon edged Washington by one point to take the North Division, followed by Stanford and Washington State.

The Utes are the overwhelming choice in the South. USC picked up the other two first-place votes. Arizona State and UCLA tied for third.

