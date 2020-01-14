STAT WATCH: FBS record for TD passes among feats by Burrow

Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy, the national championship and set the Football Bowl Subdivision record for touchdown passes in a season.

It probably won't bother him that Anthony Gordon was the nation's leading passer for a Washington State offense that has produced the most yards through the air in four of the last six seasons.

Gordon averaged 429.2 yards per game for Mike Leach, now the coach at Mississippi State. The caveat: Gordon threw 160 more passes than Burrow, who averaged 378.1 yards per game.

Burrow, the ninth quarterback and 16th player to win the Heisman and national title in the same season, ended the season with 60 TD passes against just six interceptions. Twelve scoring passes came in the College Football Playoff. His total broke the FBS record of 58 by Hawaii's Colt Brennan in 2006.

Burrow went into the championship game against Clemson on track to set the FBS season completion record. He just missed bettering Colt McCoy's 76.7% rate for Texas in 2008. Burrow finished at 76.2%.

Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts edged him out for first in yards per attempt, 11.3 to 10.8. Burrow, at 201.97, was the only quarterback with a passer rating higher than 200.

LSU safety Grant Delpit holds the trophy as quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and linebacker Patrick Queen look on after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. less LSU safety Grant Delpit holds the trophy as quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and linebacker Patrick Queen look on after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, ... more Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close STAT WATCH: FBS record for TD passes among feats by Burrow 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

CHOO CHOO CHUBA

Chuba Hubbard won the national rushing title, and he announced Monday he'll return to Oklahoma State to defend it. With 2,094 yards, he was among four players over 2,000. His nation-leading 161.1 average on a nation-high 328 carries edged out Navy's Malcolm Perry (155.2).

Perry ran for a school bowl-record 213 yards in a 20-17 Liberty Bowl win over Kansas State, and his 2,017 rushing yards were most by a quarterback in FBS history. Perry led the nation with 26 runs of 20 yards or longer.

CHASE TO THE TOP

Ja'Marr Chase's third 200-yard game of the season pushed him into a virtual tie with Arkansas State's Omar Bayless for top receiver.

Chase, the Biletnikoff Award winner for LSU, caught nine balls for 221 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson. That increased his average to 127.1. Bayless averaged 127.2 after a huge performance against Florida International in the final regular-season game.

TOP OFFENSES

No surprise, LSU was the top overall offensive team. The Tigers averaged national highs of 568.4 yards and 48.4 points and were second with 401.6 passing yards per game.

Central Florida was second in total offense (540.5 ypg) and Oklahoma (537.6) moved past Clemson (528.7) for second. Clemson's 394 yards against LSU were its fewest since September.

Alabama (47.2 ppg) and Ohio State (46.9) followed LSU in scoring offense. Washington State was just ahead of LSU in passing yards per game (437.2).

The military academies finished 1-2-3 in rushing — Navy (360.5 ypg), Air Force (298.5) and Army (297.1).

TOP DEFENSES

Total defense leaders were Ohio State (259.7 ypg), Utah (269.2), Georgia (275.7), which was No. 1 in two of the four major defensive categories.

The Bulldogs finished with the top scoring defense after Clemson gave up 42 points to LSU, the most it has surrendered since 2016. Georgia allowed 12.6 points per game, just ahead of San Diego State (12.7). Clemson ended up third with an average of 13.5.

The Bulldogs were first in rushing defense (74.6 ypg) ahead of San Diego State (75.4) and Utah (81.8).

Clemson had the top pass defense, as measured by yards allowed, entering Monday. Clemson, after allowing 463 to LSU, had its average go from 151.5 yards per game to 172.3, ranking fourth behind Ohio State (156), Kentucky (167.8) and Notre Dame (168.5).

