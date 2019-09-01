New Mexico coach Davie hospitalized after 'serious' incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico coach Bob Davie was taken to the hospital Saturday night after "a serious medical incident" following the team's game against Sam Houston State.

Athletic director Eddie Nunez released a statement after the Lobos won 39-31 at home in Albuquerque. Nunez said the university will release more information as it becomes available.

"We ask that you keep the Davie family in your prayers," Nunez said.

Davie, 64, is a former Notre Dame coach who is in his eighth season leading the New Mexico program. He spent 10 years as an ESPN broadcaster before returning to the sidelines at New Mexico in 2012. He led the Lobos to a 9-4 record in 2016, but that's been followed by back to back 3-9 seasons.

New Mexico suspended Davie for 30 days without pay in February 2018, following multiple investigations into whether he and his coaching staff interfered with criminal investigations or misconduct cases involving players. The school didn't conclude that Davie or his staff obstructed criminal investigation.

He went 35-25 in five seasons as head coach at Notre Dame, where he had served as defensive coordinator.