Maryland Board of Regents takes control of McNair probe

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland Board of Regents has assumed authority over the investigation into the death of Jordan McNair, who collapsed during football practice and subsequently died.

The board also voted to assume control of the commission formed to investigate the culture of the Maryland football program.

The action was announced Friday night after the board was briefed by university President Wallace Loh about McNair's death, as well as the investigation into allegations of physical and verbal abuse by the coaching staff. Coach DJ Durkin is on leave during the investigation, and strength and conditioning coach Rick Court resigned.

Board president James Brady said, "After a long and robust discussion, the board voted unanimously to assume responsibility for the investigations into these two separate issues."

In a statement, Loh said, "We welcome the oversight of the Board of Regents at this critical time."

McNair was hospitalized May 29 and died June 13. McNair family attorney Billy Murphy Jr. says the preliminary death certificate showed "symptoms of heatstroke."

