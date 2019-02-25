Hall of Fame coaches Stringer and Auriemma miss games

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a rough week for Hall of Fame coaches.

Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer will be out for the remainder of the regular season to rest, while UConn's Geno Auriemma was sidelined for a game against Tulsa.

Stringer missed the Scarlet Knights game at Michigan on Thursday and then the school announced on Sunday that she will be out, most likely until the postseason.

"As you can imagine this was not an easy decision; however, in consultation with my doctors, it is in my best interest to spend time to get healthy before returning to the day-to-day grind of coaching," Stringer said in a statement.

"I know our young ladies can finish the season strong playing Scarlet Knight basketball and I will rejoin the team as soon as I can," she added.

Assistant coach Tim Eatman will serve as acting coach through the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

Eatman served as acting head coach for three games following the illness and death of Stringer's mother, Thelma Stoner, in 2016.

Rutgers has three regular-season contests left, starting with a home game against Wisconsin on Monday.

Auriemma missed the Huskies game on Sunday against Tulsa because of an illness.

"I think he's getting a lot of attention over this," associate head coach Chris Dailey joked following UConn's 68-49 victory over Tulsa. "He's getting a lot of attention. I tried to give him a hard time. 'You know, (Georgia women's coach) Joni Taylor had a baby and coached two days later. So, what are you doing? Suck it up.'"

Unlike Stringer, Auriemma hopes to return Tuesday for the game at Wichita State. He's missed eight games in his career and the Huskies haven't lost any of them. Auriemma, in his 34th season, last missed games in the 1997 Big East Tournament because of the death of his father.

Auriemma started feeling ill this week and missed practice on Friday and Saturday.

"I was glad that he actually paid attention to what the doctor said. I knew that if he went to the doctor, it had to be pretty bad for him to go," Dailey said. "So, he wasn't really feeling well. There was still a hope that he was going to surprise us at the airport and make the trip, but I pretty much knew yesterday morning that it was going to be the best thing for him not to be able to make that trip."

Here are other tidbits from the week:

HOT SHOOTING: Duke freshman Miela Goodchild had an impressive game at Notre Dame. She tied a school record with eight 3-pointers and set a class mark that game. She finished with a career-high 26 points. Her 26 points joined only Duke great Alana Beard as freshmen to score 26 or more points against a top-five ranked opponent and the first to do it on the road. Goodchild is the only freshman nationally to notch eight or more 3-pointers against a power five team. Her 14 3-pointers attempted was also a Duke freshman record.

STAT SHEET STUFFING: Oregon junior guard Sabrina Ionescu set a Division I record for most triple-doubles in a season on Sunday when she recorded her seventh. Ionescu broke a tie with former BYU men's basketball player Kyle Collinsworth. Ionsecu had the 17th triple-double of her career, already an NCAA record, finishing the win over USC with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists. More importantly than the stats for Ionescu was that she helped her team snap a two-game skid.

"I think she played a lot more free tonight and was able to do a little bit of everything," Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. "Sabrina was really focused and motivated today."

