Emmert: No speedy resolution in basketball corruption cases

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks during a news conference at the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament in San Antonio.

NEW YORK (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert says new rules that allow the organization to use information from legal proceedings will help its investigation of the FBI's college basketball corruption case.

He also says the inquiry is unlikely to be completed before the next men's tournament begins in March.

The first federal trial in the case in New York in October resulted in the conviction of three men for wire fraud and testimony that implicated several schools, including Louisville, Arizona and Kansas, of being involved in payments to high school players.

Emmert says federal prosecutors are still at work and the NCAA needs to be "very respectful" of that.

