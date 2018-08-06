https://www.westport-news.com/sports/auto-racing/article/NASCAR-XFINITY-Points-Leaders-13134792.php
NASCAR XFINITY Points Leaders
|Through Aug. 4
1. Christopher Bell, 737
2. Cole Custer, 715
3. Daniel Hemric, 714
4. Elliott Sadler, 711
5. Justin Allgaier, 700
6. Brandon Jones, 609
7. Tyler Reddick, 595
8. Ryan Truex, 556
9. Austin Cindric, 508
10. Matt Tifft, 505
11. Ryan Reed, 487
12. Ross Chastain, 426
13. John Hunter Nemechek, 401
14. Michael Annett, 386
15. Ryan Sieg, 351
16. Kaz Grala, 345
17. Jeremy Clements, 326
18. Alex Labbe, 299
19. Spencer Gallagher, 294
20. Garrett Smithley, 289
