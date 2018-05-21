https://www.westport-news.com/sports/auto-racing/article/IndyCar-Points-Leaders-12930905.php
IndyCar Points Leaders
Published 10:18 am, Monday, May 21, 2018
|Through May 12
1. Josef Newgarden, 178
2. Alexander Rossi, 176
3. Sebastien Bourdais, 152
4. Scott Dixon, 147
5. James Hinchcliffe, 144
6. Graham Rahal, 142
7. Will Power, 135
8. Robert Wickens, 133
9. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 125
10. Marco Andretti, 105
11. Tony Kanaan, 95
12. Simon Pagenaud, 90
13. Takuma Sato, 90
14. Ed Jones, 87
15. Zach Veach, 84
16. Spencer Pigot, 76
17. Gabby Chaves, 68
18. Charlie Kimball, 60
19. Matheus Leist, 60
20. Max Chilton, 58
