Zimmer says Cook told him he'd report to Vikes camp on time

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings are expecting running back Dalvin Cook to report on time for training camp, coach Mike Zimmer said Saturday.

Cook has begun the final year of his rookie contract. The 2019 Pro Bowl pick took a break from the virtual offseason program last month, seeking a new deal, but Zimmer said on a video conference call to discuss his contract extension that Cook told him he'd be present in Minnesota next week. Veterans are scheduled to arrive on Tuesday for coronavirus testing.

Cook, a second-round draft pick in 2017, would delay his eligibility for unrestricted free agency by a year if he were to hold out from training camp based on a provision in the new collective bargaining agreement. Cook will make a base salary of slightly more than $1.3 million this season. He had 1,135 rushing yards and 519 receiving yards in 14 games last year.

