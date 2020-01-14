Yankees overhaul training staff after setting injury record

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Cressey has been hired by the Yankees as director of player health and performance, a move made after New York had a record 30 players make 39 trips to the injured list last year.

New York set a big league record for sidelined players. The 2016 Los Angeles Dodgers had 28 players on what was then called the disabled list.

The 38-year-old Cressey founded Cressey Sports Performance in 2007 and will continue as president of the company, which specializes in kinesiology and biomechanics and maintains facilities in Hudson, Massachusetts, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. New Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake was a pitching coordinator for the company.

Steve Donahue was promoted to the newly created role of director of medical services on Tuesday. The 63-year-old, starting his 42nd year with the team, had been head athletic trainer for eight seasons after working from 1986-2011 as assistant athletic trainer to Gene Monahan.

Tim Lentych, entering his 17th season with the Yankees, was promoted to head athletic trainer. The 41-year-old spent four seasons as assistant athletic trainer.

Michael Schuk, 37, was promoted to director of sports medicine and rehabilitation following six seasons as the team's physical therapist and assistant athletic trainer.

Donovan Santas was hired as assistant director of player health and performance and Brett McCabe as major league strength and conditioning coach. The 42-year-old Santas had spent the last 17 seasons with Toronto, the last as head of strength and conditioning. McCabe was strength and conditioning coach for San Diego from 2013-18.

___

