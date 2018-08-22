Yankees closer Chapman placed on DL with knee tendinitis

MIAMI (AP) — New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with tendinitis in his left knee.

Chapman said Wednesday he hoped he would be ready to pitch again as soon as he's eligible to be activated. He left Tuesday's game at Miami with pain in his knee before New York scrambled to close out a 2-1 win in 12 innings.

The left-hander came on in the 12th to try for his 32nd save. He walked Isaac Galloway leading off, threw one pitch to the next batter and then departed.

He said his knee has bothered him since May, but this is his first DL stint this season.

The Yankees recalled right-hander Chance Adams from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre.

