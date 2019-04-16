Yankees add Bird to injured list, back to 12 on the shelf

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees have placed first baseman Greg Bird on the 10-day injured list with a left plantar fascia tear, giving the team a dozen players on the shelf less than three weeks into the season.

New York announced the move Tuesday, hours before opening a two-game series with the rival Boston Red Sox.

The oft-injured Bird has never played more than 82 games in a season, missing most of that time due to issues with his right ankle. It's unclear when he suffered this injury to his left foot. He's batting .171 with one homer and .550 OPS.

More than half of New York's starting lineup was already on the IL. Catcher Gary Sánchez (left calf strain) went down late last week, joining outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (strained left biceps) and Aaron Hicks (left lower back strain), shortstop Didi Gregorius (recovering from Tommy John surgery last October), third baseman Miguel Andújar (torn labrum in right shoulder) and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (strained left calf).

New York called up first baseman Mike Ford from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and transferred outfielder Jacob Ellsbury to the 60-day injured list.

