Yankees activate slugger Aaron Judge from injured list

Recommended Video:

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Yankees activated outfielder Aaron Judge from the injured list before Tuesday game against the Atlanta Braves.

Judge was shelved with an ailing right calf after hitting .290 with nine homers and 20 RBIs in 17 games.

His return provides a boost to a lineup that went 1-for-21 with runners in scoring position during a series last week against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In other moves, the Yankees placed left-hander Luis Avilán on the 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, retroactive to Saturday.

The team also recalled infielder-outfielder Miguel Andújar and right-hander Brooks Kriske from its alternate training site.

___

New York Yankees Aaron Judge, right, celebrates with the Yankees Luke Voit (59) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in New York. less New York Yankees Aaron Judge, right, celebrates with the Yankees Luke Voit (59) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in ... more Photo: Kathy Willens, AP Photo: Kathy Willens, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Yankees activate slugger Aaron Judge from injured list 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports