Yankees activate Voit from 10-day injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have activated first baseman Luke Voit from the 10-day injured list Saturday prior to their game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Voit missed seven games after being sidelined with an abdominal strain on June 29 during the first of New York's two games against the Boston Red Sox in London.

The move returns one of New York's steadiest sluggers to its already formidable lineup. The 6-foot-3, 225-point Voit is hitting .270 with 17 homers, 50 RBIs and a .901 OPS. Voit was batting third for the Yankees, who boast the best record in the American League.

In a corresponding move, infielder Breyvic Valera was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Friday's game.