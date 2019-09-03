Yankees activate Encarnación after IL stint for broken wrist

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees activated slugger Edwin Encarnación from the injured list before Tuesday night's game against the Texas Rangers.

Encarnación missed 30 games with a fractured right wrist and appeared in two rehab games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before returning. He was injured when he was hit by pitch from Boston reliever Josh Smith on Aug. 3.

"I think he knows how I feel about him and the dimension he brings to our lineup," manager Aaron Boone said. "So excited to have him back. I know he's been feeling good for a while."

Encarnación is among a major league record 29 players totaling 37 stints to hit the injured list this season for the Yankees. New York currently has 16 players on the IL.

The Yankees acquired the 36-year-old from the Seattle Mariners on June 15. He is hitting .238 with nine homers and 27 RBIs in 36 games for New York, primarily at designated hitter.

In other injury news, Dellin Betances, who has yet to pitch this season because of right shoulder impingement, faced hitters in live batting practice Tuesday.

One of the batters Betances faced was Giancarlo Stanton, who is recovering from a right knee sprain.

Luis Severino, who threw 33 pitches in one inning at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and 12 more in the bullpen Sunday, is expected to make another rehab appearance Friday. Severino has yet to pitch this season after initially suffering rotator cuff inflammation in his right shoulder and then sustaining a lat strain while rehabbing his shoulder injury.

