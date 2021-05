ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the Texas Rangers, the team the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner pitched one inning for last season.

Kluber has nine strikeouts, and has thrown 58 of 85 pitches for strikes. The only runner for the Rangers was Charlie Culberson, who drew a one-out walk in the third.