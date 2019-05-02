Yankees CF Aaron Hicks play defense for 1st time in 2 months

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks played in the outfield for the first time since being sidelined in early March by a strained left lower back

Hicks threw out a runner trying to score Thursday, moving in to grab a fly in the fifth inning of an extended spring training game against Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguers. He made a perfect one-hop throw to plate to complete an inning-ending double play.

"Things are going well," Hicks said.

Hicks played five innings and had three hits, including a homer, in three at-bats and also walked. He went 1 for 3 with a single and two walks as the designated hitter in his first extended spring game Wednesday.

Hicks is scheduled to DH on Friday and play seven innings in center Saturday at extended spring training.

There was no update on shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who left his second rehabilitation game with Class A Tampa Wednesday night with tightness in the left calf. That is the same calf he strained last month and has kept him out since April 3. Tulowitzki singled to left in the first inning Wednesday but then was lifted for a pinch-runner.

Third baseman Miguel Andújar is scheduled to play in his third game with Tampa on Thursday night and could rejoin the Yankees this weekend. Andújar has not played for the Yankees since tearing the labrum in his right shoulder while sliding into third base on a pickoff attempt on March 31.

First baseman Logan Morrison, signed to a minor league contract two weeks ago, continues playing in extended spring games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports