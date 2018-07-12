https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Yankees-9-Orioles-0-13068161.php
Yankees 9, Orioles 0
|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Bckhm 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Frzer lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mancini lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|6
|2
|1
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|5
|1
|4
|2
|J.Ptrsn 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bird 1b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Rmne c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Vlencia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hgshoka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard lf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wade 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|42
|9
|14
|8
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|New York
|005
|001
|111—9
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Hart (1). LOB_New York 14, Baltimore 6. 2B_Gregorius (18), Wade (3), M.Machado (21), Schoop (17). HR_Bird (7), Au.Romine (6), Wade (1). SB_Gardner (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Gray W,6-7
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Cole
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Shreve
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|Bundy L,6-9
|4
|5
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Wright Jr.
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Marinez
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hart
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:22. A_17,808 (45,971).
