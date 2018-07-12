Yankees 9, Orioles 0

New York Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner lf 3 0 0 0 T.Bckhm 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 C.Frzer lf 1 1 1 0 A.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Judge dh 4 1 1 0 Mancini lf 0 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 6 2 1 0 M.Mchdo ss 4 0 1 0 Stanton rf 5 1 4 2 J.Ptrsn 3b 0 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 5 1 0 0 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 Bird 1b 4 1 1 4 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 5 1 2 1 Vlencia rf 3 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 0 0 0 0 Rickard lf-cf 3 0 1 0 Wade 2b 5 1 3 1 Joseph c 3 0 2 0 Totals 42 9 14 8 Totals 32 0 5 0

New York 005 001 111—9 Baltimore 000 000 000—0

E_Hart (1). LOB_New York 14, Baltimore 6. 2B_Gregorius (18), Wade (3), M.Machado (21), Schoop (17). HR_Bird (7), Au.Romine (6), Wade (1). SB_Gardner (9).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Gray W,6-7 6 3 0 0 1 8 Cole 2 2 0 0 0 2 Shreve 1 0 0 0 0 2 Baltimore Bundy L,6-9 4 5 5 5 4 3 Wright Jr. 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 0 Marinez 2 4 2 1 1 1 Hart 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:22. A_17,808 (45,971).