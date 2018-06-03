New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 5 1 2 0 Rickard rf 5 1 1 1
Judge rf 5 0 1 0 A.Jones cf 5 1 3 2
Bird 1b 5 0 1 0 M.Mchdo ss 4 1 1 1
Stanton dh 4 1 2 2 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0
G.Sanch c 5 1 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 2 0
Grgrius ss 5 2 2 1 Mancini lf 3 0 0 0
A.Hicks cf 4 2 3 2 C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 0
Andujar 3b 4 1 2 3 Vlencia 3b 4 1 2 1
G.Trres 2b 3 0 0 0 Sisco c 4 0 1 0
Totals 40 8 13 8 Totals 37 5 11 5
New York 022 002 020—8
Baltimore 101 002 001—5

E_A.Jones 2 (3), Schoop (5). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 7. 2B_Gardner 2 (10), Judge (13), Bird (2), Andujar (18), Schoop (9), Valencia 2 (5). HR_Stanton (12), Andujar (6), Rickard (3), A.Jones (10), M.Machado (18). SB_Gregorius (6), A.Hicks (6), G.Torres (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Tanaka W,7-2 5 1-3 8 4 4 1 7
Holder H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Green H,8 1 0 0 0 1 0
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 2
Robertson 1 2 1 1 0 2
Baltimore
Gausman L,3-5 5 1-3 9 6 5 0 9
Castro 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Givens 1 3 2 2 0 2
Araujo 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Castro (Torres).

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:31. A_32,823 (45,971).