https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Yankees-8-Orioles-5-12963267.php
Yankees 8, Orioles 5
Published 9:35 pm, Saturday, June 2, 2018
|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Rickard rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jones cf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Bird 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Trumbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Grgrius ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Vlencia 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|New York
|022
|002
|020—8
|Baltimore
|101
|002
|001—5
E_A.Jones 2 (3), Schoop (5). DP_New York 1. LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 7. 2B_Gardner 2 (10), Judge (13), Bird (2), Andujar (18), Schoop (9), Valencia 2 (5). HR_Stanton (12), Andujar (6), Rickard (3), A.Jones (10), M.Machado (18). SB_Gregorius (6), A.Hicks (6), G.Torres (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Tanaka W,7-2
|5
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Holder H,2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Robertson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|Gausman L,3-5
|5
|1-3
|9
|6
|5
|0
|9
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Givens
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Araujo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Castro (Torres).
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:31. A_32,823 (45,971).
View Comments