Yankees 8, Braves 5
|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Incarte cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Judge dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Suzuki dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hgshoka c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|N.Wlker 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|32
|8
|8
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|200—5
|New York
|212
|100
|02x—8
LOB_Atlanta 9, New York 8. 2B_Gardner (12), Andujar (24). HR_Inciarte (6), Albies (18), Markakis (10), Stanton (20), A.Hicks (15), Higashioka (2). SB_Inciarte (22), Judge 2 (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Newcomb L,8-3
|2
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|Jackson
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Phillips
|2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|New York
|German
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Cole W,3-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Warren H,2
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Shreve H,3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman S,24-25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Jackson 2.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:46. A_45,448 (47,309).
