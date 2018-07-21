Yankees 7, Mets 6

New York (N) New York (A) ab r h bi ab r h bi Nimmo rf 3 0 0 1 A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 A.Cbrra dh 3 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 1 3 1 Msoraco ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Stanton lf 4 1 1 0 Flores 1b 5 0 1 0 G.Sanch dh 4 0 0 0 Cnforto lf 3 2 1 1 Grgrius ss 4 1 1 1 J.Btsta 3b 2 1 0 0 Andujar 3b 4 3 3 1 Plwecki c 3 1 0 0 Bird 1b 4 1 2 2 A.Rsrio ss 4 1 3 1 Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 dn Dkkr cf 3 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 4 0 1 2 T.Kelly ph 0 1 0 0 Jo.Ryes 2b 3 0 0 1 Totals 31 6 5 4 Totals 36 7 12 7

New York (N) 010 002 003—6 New York (A) 000 401 11x—7

E_Dav.Robertson (1), Nimmo (1). DP_New York (A) 1. LOB_New York (N) 6, New York (A) 6. 2B_Judge (20), Andujar 2 (29), Bird (9). 3B_Gregorius (3). HR_Conforto (12), Judge (26). SB_A.Rosario (7).

IP H R ER BB SO New York (N) Matz L,4-8 5 9 5 5 1 3 Peterson 2 1 1 1 0 1 Swarzak 1 2 1 1 0 1 New York (A) Gray W,7-7 5 1-3 3 3 2 3 6 Robertson H,15 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Holder H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Betances H,16 1 0 0 0 0 2 Chapman 0 1 3 3 3 0 Shreve S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Matz pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

A.Chapman pitched to 5 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Gray (Nimmo), by Chapman (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:01. A_47,102 (47,309).