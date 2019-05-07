Yankees 7, Mariners 3

Seattle New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Haniger rf-cf 5 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 4 1 2 1 T.Bckhm ss 5 0 1 0 Voit 1b 4 1 1 2 Encrnco dh 3 1 1 0 G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0 Do.Sntn lf 3 1 1 2 Andujar dh 4 0 0 0 Bruce 1b-rf 4 0 0 0 C.Frzer rf 4 0 0 0 Healy 3b 3 0 1 0 Maybin rf 0 0 0 0 Narvaez c 3 0 0 0 Gardner cf 3 2 2 1 Bishop cf 2 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 1 2 1 Vglbach ph-1b 2 0 0 0 T.Estrd ss 3 1 1 2 D.Grdon 2b 4 1 3 1 Tuchman lf 2 1 1 0 Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 7 9 7

Seattle 000 210 000—3 New York 241 000 00x—7

E_Healy (6). DP_Seattle 3. LOB_Seattle 8, New York 1. 2B_LeMahieu (10), Tauchman (5). 3B_Gardner (2). HR_Do.Santana (7), D.Gordon (3), Voit (10), Gardner (6), T.Estrada (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Hernandez L,1-3 5 8 7 6 1 2 Sadzeck 2 1 0 0 0 2 Bradford 1 0 0 0 0 1 New York Sabathia W,2-1 5 5 3 3 3 5 Holder 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 Ottavino H,6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Britton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Cessa 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:36. A_37,423 (47,309).