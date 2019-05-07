https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Yankees-7-Mariners-3-13823977.php
Yankees 7, Mariners 3
|Seattle
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Haniger rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|T.Bckhm ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Encrnco dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Andujar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce 1b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Frzer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Healy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maybin rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Bishop cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Vglbach ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Estrd ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Tuchman lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|Seattle
|000
|210
|000—3
|New York
|241
|000
|00x—7
E_Healy (6). DP_Seattle 3. LOB_Seattle 8, New York 1. 2B_LeMahieu (10), Tauchman (5). 3B_Gardner (2). HR_Do.Santana (7), D.Gordon (3), Voit (10), Gardner (6), T.Estrada (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Hernandez L,1-3
|5
|8
|7
|6
|1
|2
|Sadzeck
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bradford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Sabathia W,2-1
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Holder
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ottavino H,6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Britton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cessa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:36. A_37,423 (47,309).
View Comments