Yankees 6, Rays 3
|Tampa Bay
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|d'Arnud 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|LMahieu 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|3
|1
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|G.Sanch c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gardner lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Maybin lf-rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|Tampa Bay
|011
|000
|100—3
|New York
|100
|030
|11x—6
DP_New York 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 7, New York 7. 2B_d'Arnaud (5), Pham (10), Voit (9). HR_Encarnacion (22), Maybin (5). SF_G.Sanchez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Yarbrough
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Roe L,0-3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Drake
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kittredge
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|New York
|J.Happ W,7-3
|5
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Ottavino H,15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kahnle H,13
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Britton H,14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Chapman S,19-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Marty Foster.
T_3:09. A_40,479 (47,309).
