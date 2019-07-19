Yankees 5, Rays 1

Tampa Bay New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Meadows rf 5 0 1 0 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 2 1 0 0 Judge rf 3 1 0 0 N.Lowe 1b 3 0 3 1 Encrnco 1b 3 1 0 0 Y.Diaz dh 4 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 1 2 2 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 Voit dh 3 1 1 1 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 Wendle 2b 3 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Brsseau 3b 4 0 0 0 Tuchman lf 1 0 0 1 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Romine c 3 1 1 0 Choi ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 28 5 6 4

Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1 New York 000 014 00x—5

E_Kiermaier (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, New York 5. 2B_N.Lowe 2 (5), Gardner (13), Romine (4). HR_Voit (18). SB_Meadows (9).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Morton L,11-3 5 2-3 5 5 5 4 4 Kittredge 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Drake 1 0 0 0 1 0 New York Green 1 1 0 0 1 2 Cortes Jr. 3 1-3 2 1 1 3 2 Cessa W,1-1 3 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 Ottavino 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Green (N.Lowe).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:46. A_40,504 (47,309).