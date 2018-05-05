Yankees 5, Indians 2

Cleveland New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 3 1 1 1 Gardner lf 3 0 1 2 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Judge dh 4 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 1 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 Brntley lf 3 0 0 0 Stanton rf 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 1 1 N.Wlker 1b 3 1 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 2 1 0 0 Naquin rf-cf 4 0 1 0 G.Trres 2b 3 1 1 0 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Au.Rmne c 2 2 1 1 Zimmer cf 3 0 1 0 Trreyes ss 3 0 0 1 Guyer rf 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 5 2 Totals 28 5 4 4

Cleveland 000 011 000—2 New York 000 040 10x—5

E_Lindor 2 (7). LOB_Cleveland 5, New York 3. 2B_Jose.Ramirez (9), Encarnacion (2), Zimmer (5), Au.Romine (3). HR_Lindor (8). SF_Gardner (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Bauer L,2-3 6 2 4 2 3 8 Taylor 2 2 1 1 0 3 New York Gray W,2-2 6 4 2 2 2 7 Green H,3 2 0 0 0 0 4 Robertson S,1-3 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:31. A_43,075 (54,251).