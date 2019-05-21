https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Yankees-10-Orioles-7-13865389.php
Yankees 10, Orioles 7
|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|LMahieu 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Alberto 2b
|5
|3
|4
|2
|A.Hicks cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Villar pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Smth Jr lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|G.Sanch c
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Morales dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|R.Nunez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Torres ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Sverino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|S.Wlkrs cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rickard rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Maybin rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wynns ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|10
|11
|9
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|New York
|010
|002
|214—10
|Baltimore
|202
|201
|000—
|7
E_Smith Jr. (3), Voit (4), Urshela (6). DP_New York 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 12. 2B_Voit (6), Alberto (2), Mancini (15), R.Nunez (7), R.Ruiz (5), Ri.Martin (4). 3B_Smith Jr. (1). HR_G.Sanchez (13), Torres 2 (10), Alberto (3), R.Nunez (8). SB_Alberto (2). SF_A.Hicks (1), Mancini (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Happ
|3
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|3
|Cessa
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Holder
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Britton W,2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman S,12-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Baltimore
|Cashner
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Kline
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Armstrong H,2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens L,0-1 BS,2
|1
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
HBP_by Happ (Severino), by Cessa (Rickard). WP_Cashner.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:35. A_16,457 (45,971).
View Comments