https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Yankees-10-Blue-Jays-8-14040687.php
Yankees 10, Blue Jays 8
|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|LMahieu 1b
|4
|2
|4
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Voit dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Grrl Jr lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Biggio 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|Stanton rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Grgrius ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Galvis ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Torres 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|McKnney rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|8
|Totals
|37
|10
|13
|10
|Toronto
|200
|000
|051—
|8
|New York
|000
|037
|00x—10
E_Sabathia (2), Stanton (1). LOB_Toronto 8, New York 10. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (10), Grichuk (13), Tellez (11), Voit (10), Torres (14). HR_Gurriel Jr. (10), Galvis (12), A.Hicks (5), Stanton (1). SB_Sogard (6), Galvis (3). CS_Gurriel Jr. (2). SF_Tellez (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Aa.Sanchez L,3-10
|5
|1-3
|9
|7
|7
|3
|4
|Law
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Reid-Foley
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Biagini
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|Sabathia W,5-4
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holder
|0
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Green H,4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino H,18
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Chapman S,22-24
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
Holder pitched to 5 batters in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:42. A_37,204 (47,309).
View Comments