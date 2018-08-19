Yankees 10, Blue Jays 2

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi R.Mrtin 3b 4 0 1 0 A.Hicks cf 3 2 1 0 D.Trvis 2b 5 0 0 0 Stanton dh 3 1 1 1 Grichuk rf 4 1 2 1 Andujar 3b 5 1 1 2 K.Mrles 1b 4 1 2 1 Grgrius ss 1 1 1 1 Pillar cf 4 0 2 0 Trreyes 2b 4 1 3 0 T.Hrnnd dh 4 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b-ss 4 2 2 0 D.Jnsen c 3 0 1 0 Bird 1b 4 1 1 4 A.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 Hgshoka c 3 0 1 2 McKnney lf 4 0 1 0 S.Rbnsn rf 4 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 1 1 0 Totals 35 2 9 2 Totals 35 10 12 10

Toronto 100 001 000— 2 New York 600 004 00x—10

E_R.Martin (6). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Toronto 9, New York 8. 2B_Grichuk (20), Pillar (32), D.Jansen (2), Torreyes (7). HR_Grichuk (17), K.Morales (14), Bird (11). SB_A.Hicks (10), Stanton (5). CS_Pillar (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Borucki L,2-3 2-3 4 6 6 2 0 Biagini 3 1-3 2 0 0 1 2 Shafer 1 1 0 0 1 1 Mayza 2-3 4 4 4 2 0 Pannone 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 0 New York Happ W,14-6 5 1-3 7 2 2 1 8 Holder 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Gray 2 2 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Shafer (Higashioka), by Gray (Jansen). WP_Biagini.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:18. A_43,176 (47,309).