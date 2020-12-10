Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kuath 25 4-5 0-0 2-4 0 1 8
Manek 34 6-11 2-2 1-4 1 3 17
Harmon 26 3-7 5-6 1-1 3 3 11
Reaves 31 4-8 4-4 0-3 4 1 13
Williams 26 4-8 2-2 1-2 4 4 10
Gibson 14 0-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Hill 14 1-4 0-0 2-5 2 0 2
Phipps 14 2-5 0-0 0-2 0 0 6
Iwuakor 9 5-8 0-2 2-4 0 0 10
Issanza 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Garang 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-60 13-16 9-27 15 12 77

Percentages: FG .483, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Manek 3-6, Phipps 2-5, Reaves 1-3, Garang 0-1, Harmon 0-1, Williams 0-1, Gibson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hill).

Turnovers: 10 (Reaves 6, Harmon, Manek, Phipps, Williams).

Steals: 7 (Harmon 3, Iwuakor, Kuath, Manek, Phipps).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
XAVIER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carter 22 1-3 0-0 1-4 2 1 3
Freemantle 34 12-14 0-0 1-5 3 2 28
Johnson 28 9-13 0-0 2-6 1 2 25
Odom 14 2-3 1-1 0-1 5 1 5
Scruggs 28 6-11 4-4 1-4 8 3 20
Jones 21 1-3 0-0 1-3 4 1 3
Kunkel 18 0-3 0-0 0-0 3 1 0
Griffin 13 2-6 1-3 3-5 1 0 5
Tandy 11 2-5 0-0 0-1 0 0 6
Wilcher 7 0-1 2-2 1-1 0 1 2
Miles 4 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 2 2
Totals 200 36-63 8-10 10-31 28 14 99

Percentages: FG .571, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 19-32, .594 (Johnson 7-9, Scruggs 4-5, Freemantle 4-6, Tandy 2-4, Jones 1-2, Carter 1-3, Wilcher 0-1, Kunkel 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Freemantle, Griffin, Jones).

Turnovers: 11 (Jones 3, Scruggs 3, Freemantle 2, Tandy 2, Griffin).

Steals: 9 (Scruggs 3, Freemantle 2, Carter, Johnson, Jones, Wilcher).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma 39 38 77
Xavier 48 51 99

.