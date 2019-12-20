Wynter scores 19 to lift Drexel past Quinnipiac 72-63

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Camren Wynter posted 19 points as Drexel topped Quinnipiac 72-63 in the Battle at the Boardwalk on Friday.

Quinnipiac got within 66-61 with 53 seconds left on Rich Kelly's 3-pointer, but Wynter and Mate Okros kept Drexel in front with six combined free throws before Quinnipiac's Kevin Marfo capped the scoring in the closing seconds.

Okros had 14 points for Drexel (6-6). Matey Juric added 13 points and Zach Walton had 10.

Kelly had 18 points for the Bobcats (4-5). Aaron Falzon added 12 points, Jacob Rigoni had 11 points and Marfo grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds. Quinnipiac scored 30 points in the paint, but Drexel was 10 of 23 from 3-point range.

Drexel faces College of Charleston at home on Dec. 28. Quinnipiac faces Marist on the road on Jan. 3.

