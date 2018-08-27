Wright has knee surgery, status for Seattle's opener unknown

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks could be without linebacker K.J. Wright for the season opener at Denver after the defensive leader had arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Wright came out of last week's preseason game against Minnesota feeling something off in his knee and made the decision to have surgery.

Carroll did not provide details about the surgery or on how long Wright might be out, but said it was uncertain whether Wright would be ready for the Sept. 9 opener. Wright's backup is rookie Shaquem Griffin.

Wright is one of the few remaining holdovers from Seattle's remodeled defense from a year ago. He has started 103 of the 107 games he has played in over seven seasons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL