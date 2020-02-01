Wright State gets past Milwaukee 65-61

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bill Wampler scored 19 points as Horizon League-leader Wright State edged Milwaukee 65-61 on Friday night for the Raiders' fourth straight win.

Tanner Holden and Loudon Love added 16 points each for the Raiders. Love also had 13 rebounds before the team's leading scorer and rebounder was disqualified for a flagrant-2 foul with just under nine minutes left.

Wright State led by seven before Love's disqualification and Milwaukee then rallied to take a 47-45 lead with 6:44 remaining. The lead went back and forth until the Raiders finished the final 3:15 on a 10-4 run with Jaylon Hall's two free throws, his only points of the game, ensuring the win with 4.2 seconds remaining.

Wright State made 19 of 26 free throws to 8 of 10 for the Panthers.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half with Wright State (19-4, 9-1 Horizon League) holding a 26-19 lead.

Te'Jon Lucas had 18 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (10-12, 5-5). Josh Thomas added 11 points.

Wright State also defeated Milwaukee 82-70 on Dec. 30.

Wright State will seek its fifth straight victory on Sunday when the team travels to Green Bay. Milwaukee faces Northern Kentucky at home on Sunday.

