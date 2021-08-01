Worthington tops Roberts in BMX freestyle Olympic debut JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer July 31, 2021 Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 3:55 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Britain’s Charlotte Worthington put on a show in BMX freestyle’s Olympic debut, leading the first 360 backflip in women’s competition to knock off American Hannah Roberts Sunday at the Tokyo Games.
Roberts, a three-time world champion at age 19, set the bar in her opening run, landing a backflip with a tailspin for a 96.1.