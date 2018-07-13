World Series of Poker main event in Vegas down to 6 players

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Only six players remain in the no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event of the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

Three players busted out of the tournament's final table Thursday, while another one emerged as the leader with 156.5 million chips.

Houston resident Michael Dyer was beginning play Friday with more than double the chips of his next closest competitor. Michigan resident Nicolas Manion has over 72.2 million chips.

Indiana resident John Cynn, Florida resident Tony Miles, 2009 main event champion Joe Cada, and Rhode Island resident Aram Zobian are also vying for the $8.8 million grand prize and a gold bracelet.

Each of the six men is guaranteed at least $1.8 million.

The tournament is expected to wrap up Saturday at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino.