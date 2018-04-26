Woods returns from post-Masters break to play Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tiger Woods is returning from his post-Masters break at the Wells Fargo Championship next week.

It will be his first time playing at the Quail Hollow Club since he missed the cut in 2012. Woods won the tournament in 2007.

Woods announced Thursday he will be playing consecutive weeks at the Wells Fargo Championship and The Players Championship. It will be the third time since returning from back surgery that he plays back-to-back weeks.

Woods tied for 32nd at the Masters, failing to break par until the final round.

Since returning from a fourth back surgery, he has missed only one cut in the six tournaments he has played. Woods was runner-up by one shot at the Valspar Championship.