Woodfork to head minor leagues for Major League Baseball

Recommended Video:

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Woodfork was appointed Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of minor league operations and development on Monday and will oversee the farm teams under their new structure.

MLB is taking over governance of the minors from the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues following the expiration of the Professional Baseball Agreement on Sept. 30. The National Association had governed the minors since 1901; president Pat O’Conner announced Sept. 8 that he is retiring on Dec. 31 after 13 years in charge.

Minor leagues hope to resume play next year after missing 2000 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 44-year-old Woodfork won three Ivy League baseball titles as an infielder at Harvard, from which he graduated in 1999.

He worked three years in the Labor Relations Department of Major League Baseball, became director of baseball operations for the Boston Red Sox from 2003-05 and assistant general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2005-10, then returned to MLB in March 2011 as senior vice president of baseball operations, overseeing the umpiring department.

He will report to executive vice president Morgan Sword in the baseball economics and operations department. Woodfork will oversee the player development system, including licensed affiliates, partner leagues and club player development departments. He will have responsibility for governance, scheduling, umpiring, license compliance and administration of affiliated teams.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports