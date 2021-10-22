Wood helps Rockets rout Thunder 124-91 in home opener Oct. 22, 2021 Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 11:22 p.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood had 31 points and 14 rebounds and Houston beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 124-91 on Friday night in the Rockets’ home opener.
Oklahoma City had few answers for Wood, who went 13 for 19 from the field, including 4 of 6 from the 3-point line. Fourth in Most Improved Player voting last season, he also blocked three shots and had a steal.