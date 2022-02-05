Women's hockey world still playing catch-up to Canada, US

BEIJING (AP) — Immediately after one of Finland's most lopsided losses in international women’s hockey history, general manager Tuula Puputti marveled with envy at the depth of talent Canada has assembled.
She began by referencing Canada’s top line centered by captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who has drawn comparisons to Sidney Crosby for scoring two gold-medal clinching goals. Then there’s a second line anchored by Sarah Fillier, the 21-year-old Princeton captain, who already has scored four times in her Olympic debut.