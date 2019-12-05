Woman seeks dismissal of lawsuit against Luke Walton

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former sportscaster Kelli Tennant is seeking dismissal of her sexual assault lawsuit against Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton, a court document shows.

The request for dismissal of the civil case was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The dismissal form did not include any information on the reason for dismissal.

Messages seeking comment were left with Mardirossian & Associates, the law firm representing Tennant, and for Walton's attorney, Mark Baute.

Tennant sued Walton last April, shortly after he became the Kings' coach following his dismissal from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tennant alleged that Walton attacked her when he was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors, which was from 2014 to 2016. She said she confided in people at the time but never filed charges because she was scared.

She said Walton continued to harass her after he became coach of the Lakers and she was working as a broadcaster in Los Angeles for Spectrum SportsNet and SportsNet LA.

Walton's attorneys had responded to the lawsuit with a filing that denied all allegations.

In August, the Kings and the NBA announced they were taking no action against Walton after not finding enough evidence during an investigation into the allegations. The Kings and NBA said the matter was considered closed barring the emergence of further evidence.