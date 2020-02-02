Wofford wins its 8th straight home game, tops Samford 80-56

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Chevez Goodwin had 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry Wofford to an 80-56 win over Samford on Saturday night, the Terriers' eighth straight home victory.

Isaiah Bigelow had 14 points and eight rebounds for Wofford (15-8, 7-3 Southern Conference). Messiah Jones added 13 points and Nathan Hoover 11.

Wofford dominated the first half and led 40-23 at the break. The Bulldogs' 23 points in the first half were a season low.

Brandon Austin had 15 points for the Bulldogs (8-16, 2-8), who have now lost eight straight games. Josh Sharkey added 14 points and seven assists but committed seven turnovers. Jalen Dupree had seven rebounds.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs for the season. Wofford defeated Samford 67-62 on Jan. 8. Wofford plays VMI on the road on Wednesday. Samford takes on Western Carolina at home on Wednesday.

