With Koivu hurt, Wild call up Kunin

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have recalled forward Luke Kunin from the AHL.

The Wild made the move Sunday, giving them a fill-in for captain Mikko Koivu, who has a lower-body injury. The team announced his status as day to day.

Koivu took a knee-on-knee hit Thursday at Calgary and was held out Friday at Edmonton. The Wild, who host Montreal on Tuesday night, have lost five of their last six games.

Kunin has eight goals and seven assists in 21 games for Iowa this season. The 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Wild, Kunin tore the ACL in his left knee in a game for the Wild on March 4 and had surgery April 3. The 21-year-old has yet to play for the Wild this season.

___

