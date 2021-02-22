Wisconsin opens early wolf hunt after hunter group sued

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials opened a wolf season Monday after hunting advocates sued to move the start date up from November amid fears that the Biden administration might restore protections for the animals.
The hunt will run through Sunday across six management zones. The Department of Natural Resources awarded 4,000 permits through a drawing and notified the winners on Monday morning. Notification allows hunters to take to the woods as soon as they get their licenses and carcass tags.