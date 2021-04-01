Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 1, 2021 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 55 Mark Scheifele 37 15 29 44 -5 12 3 0 3 79 .190 F 81 Kyle Connor 37 17 19 36 0 6 8 0 2 116 .147 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 37 15 21 36 14 7 4 0 4 116 .129 F 26 Blake Wheeler 37 10 21 31 -13 36 3 0 2 84 .119 F 9 Andrew Copp 37 11 16 27 3 12 5 0 1 77 .143 D 4 Neal Pionk 37 3 21 24 0 16 1 0 0 64 .047 F 25 Paul Stastny 37 11 12 23 1 14 2 0 3 60 .183 F 22 Mason Appleton 37 9 9 18 6 6 0 0 1 52 .173 F 17 Adam Lowry 37 7 11 18 0 11 0 0 2 60 .117 D 44 Josh Morrissey 37 2 15 17 0 8 1 0 0 76 .026 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 22 6 8 14 1 10 0 0 2 40 .150 F 85 Mathieu Perreault 37 7 6 13 9 12 1 0 0 41 .171 D 24 Derek Forbort 37 1 6 7 1 35 0 0 0 44 .023 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 33 0 5 5 7 12 0 0 0 26 .000 F 23 Trevor Lewis 37 1 4 5 5 0 0 1 0 39 .026 F 11 Nate Thompson 25 2 2 4 4 2 0 0 1 8 .250 F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667 D 64 Logan Stanley 25 1 1 2 10 13 0 0 0 40 .025 D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 25 0 1 1 -5 20 0 0 0 26 .000 D 3 Tucker Poolman 23 0 1 1 3 2 0 0 0 26 .000 F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 8 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 19 David Gustafsson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 12 0 0 0 -3 4 0 0 0 7 .000 D 14 Ville Heinola 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 8 Sami Niku 6 0 0 0 -3 8 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 37 120 210 330 38 258 28 1 22 1091 .110 OPPONENT TOTALS 37 101 183 284 -44 288 19 2 14 1158 .087 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 29 1715 2.59 17 10 2 1 74 896 0.917 0 0 0 30 Laurent Brossoit 9 501 2.63 5 3 0 1 22 257 0.914 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 37 2236 2.59 22 13 2 2 96 1153 .913 120 210 258 OPPONENT TOTALS 37 2236 3.05 15 16 6 1 113 1084 .890 101 183 288 More for youSportsUConn women's rowing alumni file Title IX complaint...By Maggie VanoniSportsAuriemma tries to provide clarity to Mulkey's COVID...By Doug Bonjour