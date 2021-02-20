Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 20, 2021 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 55 Mark Scheifele 17 9 14 23 -1 6 2 0 2 38 .237 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 17 10 8 18 12 2 2 0 3 61 .164 F 81 Kyle Connor 17 8 8 16 -3 6 4 0 1 46 .174 D 4 Neal Pionk 17 2 12 14 3 4 0 0 0 27 .074 F 26 Blake Wheeler 17 5 9 14 -10 20 2 0 1 38 .132 F 9 Andrew Copp 17 4 8 12 5 4 1 0 0 45 .089 F 22 Mason Appleton 17 5 5 10 7 4 0 0 0 29 .172 F 17 Adam Lowry 17 4 6 10 2 9 0 0 1 33 .121 D 44 Josh Morrissey 17 0 9 9 -1 2 0 0 0 29 .000 F 25 Paul Stastny 17 3 6 9 7 8 1 0 1 24 .125 F 85 Mathieu Perreault 17 3 4 7 6 2 0 0 0 19 .158 D 24 Derek Forbort 17 1 5 6 5 24 0 0 0 22 .045 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 13 0 3 3 1 6 0 0 0 14 .000 F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667 F 23 Trevor Lewis 17 1 2 3 2 0 0 1 0 16 .063 D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 17 0 1 1 0 16 0 0 0 19 .000 F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 8 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 .000 F 19 David Gustafsson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 12 0 0 0 -3 4 0 0 0 7 .000 D 14 Ville Heinola 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 8 Sami Niku 3 0 0 0 -2 6 0 0 0 1 .000 D 3 Tucker Poolman 6 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 11 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 13 0 0 0 7 6 0 0 0 21 .000 F 11 Nate Thompson 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 17 57 102 159 41 137 12 1 10 509 .112 OPPONENT TOTALS 17 45 87 132 -44 161 9 0 6 545 .083 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 13 780 2.61 7 5 1 0 34 404 0.916 0 0 0 30 Laurent Brossoit 4 241 2.24 3 1 0 1 9 139 0.935 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 17 1028 2.53 10 6 1 1 43 543 .917 57 102 137 OPPONENT TOTALS 17 1028 3.12 7 8 2 0 53 505 .888 45 87 161 More for youSportsA popped bubble: A look into the NWHL bubble season...By Maggie VanoniSportsUConn at No. 10 Villanova: Time, TV and what you need to...By David Borges