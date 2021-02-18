Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 18, 2021 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 55 Mark Scheifele 16 8 14 22 -2 6 2 0 1 36 .222 F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 16 10 8 18 12 2 2 0 3 58 .172 F 81 Kyle Connor 16 8 8 16 -4 6 4 0 1 44 .182 F 26 Blake Wheeler 16 5 9 14 -11 18 2 0 1 33 .152 D 4 Neal Pionk 16 2 11 13 1 4 0 0 0 27 .074 F 9 Andrew Copp 16 4 8 12 4 4 1 0 0 42 .095 F 17 Adam Lowry 16 4 6 10 1 9 0 0 1 32 .125 F 22 Mason Appleton 16 4 5 9 6 4 0 0 0 26 .154 D 44 Josh Morrissey 16 0 9 9 -1 2 0 0 0 28 .000 F 25 Paul Stastny 16 3 6 9 7 6 1 0 1 23 .130 F 85 Mathieu Perreault 16 3 4 7 6 2 0 0 0 16 .188 D 24 Derek Forbort 16 1 5 6 3 12 0 0 0 22 .045 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 12 0 3 3 1 6 0 0 0 13 .000 F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667 F 23 Trevor Lewis 16 1 2 3 2 0 0 1 0 14 .071 D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 16 0 1 1 0 16 0 0 0 18 .000 F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 8 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 .000 F 19 David Gustafsson 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 11 0 0 0 -3 4 0 0 0 6 .000 D 14 Ville Heinola 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 8 Sami Niku 3 0 0 0 -2 6 0 0 0 1 .000 D 3 Tucker Poolman 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 9 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 13 0 0 0 7 6 0 0 0 21 .000 F 11 Nate Thompson 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 16 55 101 156 31 121 12 1 9 478 .115 OPPONENT TOTALS 16 45 87 132 -33 145 9 0 6 516 .087 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 13 780 2.61 7 5 1 0 34 404 0.916 0 0 0 30 Laurent Brossoit 3 181 2.98 2 1 0 0 9 110 0.918 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 16 968 2.69 9 6 1 0 43 514 .913 55 101 121 OPPONENT TOTALS 16 968 3.25 7 7 2 0 52 475 .885 45 87 145 More for youSportsUConn women roll past St. John's in first game back as No. 1By Doug BonjourSportsGirls ice hockey top performers/games to watchBy Dave Stewart