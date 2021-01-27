Winnipeg Jets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27, 2021 Winnipeg Jets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 27 Nikolaj Ehlers 7 5 6 11 10 0 1 0 1 24 .208 F 55 Mark Scheifele 7 3 7 10 -1 0 0 0 1 21 .143 F 81 Kyle Connor 7 4 5 9 1 2 2 0 0 17 .235 F 9 Andrew Copp 7 4 5 9 3 2 1 0 0 25 .160 F 26 Blake Wheeler 7 3 5 8 -3 8 1 0 0 20 .150 F 17 Adam Lowry 7 4 3 7 0 0 0 0 1 15 .267 F 25 Paul Stastny 7 2 4 6 8 2 1 0 1 15 .133 D 4 Neal Pionk 7 0 5 5 -1 0 0 0 0 11 .000 D 24 Derek Forbort 7 0 4 4 2 6 0 0 0 10 .000 F 22 Mason Appleton 7 0 3 3 2 2 0 0 0 11 .000 F 29 Patrik Laine 1 2 1 3 1 4 0 0 1 3 .667 D 44 Josh Morrissey 7 0 3 3 3 2 0 0 0 11 .000 F 85 Mathieu Perreault 7 1 1 2 2 2 0 0 0 9 .111 D 88 Nathan Beaulieu 7 0 1 1 4 12 0 0 0 7 .000 D 2 Dylan DeMelo 3 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 23 Trevor Lewis 7 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 19 David Gustafsson 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 12 Jansen Harkins 6 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 4 .000 D 14 Ville Heinola 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 8 Sami Niku 3 0 0 0 -2 6 0 0 0 1 .000 D 3 Tucker Poolman 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 64 Logan Stanley 6 0 0 0 3 4 0 0 0 12 .000 F 11 Nate Thompson 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 93 Kristian Vesalainen 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 7 28 55 83 32 60 6 0 5 228 .123 OPPONENT TOTALS 7 21 42 63 -33 82 6 0 2 219 .096 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 37 Connor Hellebuyck 5 299 2.6 4 1 0 0 13 139 0.906 0 0 0 30 Laurent Brossoit 2 121 3.47 1 1 0 0 7 79 0.911 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 7 423 2.86 5 2 0 0 20 218 .904 28 55 60 OPPONENT TOTALS 7 423 3.71 2 3 2 0 26 226 .877 21 42 82 More for youSportsUConn's well-balanced effort leads to win over ButlerBy David BorgesSports'Still hard to grip': One year later, Auriemma reflects...By Doug Bonjour