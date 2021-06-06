Winker's 3 homers lift Reds over Cards 8-7 for 4-game sweep STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press June 6, 2021 Updated: June 6, 2021 8:02 p.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jesse Winker hit a tiebreaking home run off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning for his second three-homer game this season, and the Cincinnati Reds completed their first four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in 21 years with an 8-7 victory on Sunday.
Winker had six RBIs, hitting a two-run homer in the first, a three-run homer in the second off John Gant and the go-ahead drive against Reyes (3-2). Winker has 17 homers, tied for the NL lead. He also homered three times against Milwaukee on May 21.