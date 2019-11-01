Wind, rain knock out US luge championships near Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — The opening session of the luge national championships was canceled Friday because of heavy rain, high winds and power outages across large swaths of upstate New York.

USA Luge says Saturday's races remain on schedule. Instead of crowning national champions through a four-heat, two-day event at Mount Van Hoevenberg, those titles will now be won at a two-heat, one-day competition.

Several inches of rain fell over parts of the Adirondacks between late Thursday and early Friday. Gusts exceeding 50 mph were reported in some areas, and many rivers were well above flood level.

A state of emergency was declared in Essex County, which includes the Mount Van Hoevenberg complex. Early voting for next week's elections was called off Friday in some communities, small bridges were closed in several areas because of rising water, and many schools around the Adirondack region canceled classes for the day. At least one high school football playoff game was postponed.

USA Skeleton's World Cup team trials continue as scheduled Saturday and Sunday at Mount Van Hoevenberg. Forecasters say conditions will improve for the weekend.