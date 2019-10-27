Wilson throws 2 TD passes as Seattle stops Atlanta 27-20

ATLANTA (AP) — Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes to DK Metcalf, Chris Carson ran for 90 yards and a score, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the reeling Atlanta Falcons 27-20 on Sunday.

Seattle led 24-0 at halftime as the Falcons offense floundered early in their first start without quarterback Matt Ryan in 10 years. Ryan's streak of 154 consecutive regular-season starts ended as he was held out with a sprained right ankle.

The Falcons (1-7) have lost six straight games, leaving coach Dan Quinn's status a hot topic as the team enters its bye week.

Wilson completed first-half touchdown passes of 4 and 2 yards to Metcalf. Carson had a 1-yard scoring run.

Seattle (6-2) leaned heavily on its running game as Rashaad Penny added 55 yards rushing. Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 182 yards with no interceptions.

Atlanta has been outscored 144-50 in the first half this season. The Falcons have faced six double-digit halftime deficits.

Matt Schaub passed for 460 yards in his first start since 2015 with Baltimore. Schaub's passing in the second half helped the Falcons make the final score respectable.

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) celebrates is touchdown with Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister (48) against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Atlanta.

Needing a touchdown and field goal, the Falcons opted to have Matt Bryant kick a 37-yard field goal on a second-down play from the Seattle 19 with 1:21 remaining. Bryant's onside kick went out of bounds, ending Atlanta's hopes for a final possession.

Schaub completed 39 of 52 passes. Julio Jones had 10 catches for 152 yards.

Bryant missed two field goals beyond 50 yards in the second quarter. He was wide left on a 51-yarder on the first play of the quarter and was wide right from 53 yards, triggering boos from the home fans.

Bryant made a 47-yarder in the third quarter which cut Seattle's lead to 24-11. Brian Hill's 23-yard touchdown run on his first carry of the game gave the Falcons their first points.

The Falcons had an opportunity to cut the lead to six points before committing a key turnover early in the fourth quarter.

Devonta Freeman, reaching back for the goal line following a reception, fumbled. Seattle safety Marquise Blair, who was reaching for the ball, forced the fumble and Bobby Wagner recovered at the 1-yard line for the Seahawks.

A review confirmed the fumble call on the field.

The Seahawks stretched the lead to 27-11 on Jason Myers' 54-yard field goal.

Schaub's 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper cut the lead to 27-17. The 2-point pass to Hooper was no good.

The Falcons' streak of four straight games without a sack ended when Grady Jarrett dropped Wilson to end Seattle's first possession of the second half. Tyeler Davison added a fourth-quarter sack.

Entering the game, the Falcons were last in the NFL with only five sacks.

INJURY REPORT

Seahawks center Justin Britt left the game with a left knee injury on the opening drive. Personnel were poised to bring a cart onto the field, but Britt walked off. Joey Hunt took over at center.

Falcons defensive end John Comisky limped off the field with an ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return.

UP NEXT

The Seahawks will play another team from the NFC South when Tampa Bay visits Seattle next Sunday.

The Falcons have a bye week before beginning their NFC South schedule when they visit New Orleans on Nov. 10.

